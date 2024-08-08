KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — MIC is open to welcoming back former members who wish to rejoin the party, said its president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

He stated that the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held yesterday made the decision to do so and is currently considering appeals made by several former members.

“One of the individuals we have reinstated is Awtar Singh from Puchong, who submitted his appeal today. The CWC allowed him to attend the supreme council meeting, and his appeal was considered.

“This is the Supreme Council’s decision, and we (the President and Deputy President) adhere to it,” he said at a press conference following the first CWC meeting for the 2024-2027 term at the MIC Headquarters yesterday.

Another topic discussed at the meeting was the party’s direction and the necessary efforts needed to secure more seats in the 16th General Election.

Vigneswaran also announced that conferences for MIC’s Youth, Women, Putera, and Puteri wings will be held on September 1, while the party’s Annual General Meeting will take place on September 15 at the Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam.

Meanwhile, he said MIC has identified 5,144 Indian voters who will be participating in the Mahkota by-election in Johor.

The party’s machinery will be mobilised to help garner votes for the government’s candidate, he added. — Bernama