KUCHING, Aug 8 — Malaysia’s efforts to license social media platforms have attracted the attention of several countries that have expressed interest in following the move, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the United Kingdom (UK) communications regulatory body, Ofcom, was among those which contacted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to find out more about the implementation of the initiative.

“Singapore has also asked about the licensing process (however) it is important to remember that other countries have other ways (of enforcement) according to the applicable law in that country.

“I believe that when we chair ASEAN 2025, more (countries) will want to know the achievements and what we have managed to do based on the licensing process that will come into effect on Jan 1, 2025,” he said.

Fahmi told reporters after officiating the ministry’s Sarawak zone 2023 Excellent Service Award (APC), here today.

Earlier in his opening speech, the minister said Malaysia’s move on licence application had “opened the eyes” of other countries not to allow social media platforms to continue to make a profit and violate the country’s laws.

“This is the first time a western regulatory body (Ofcom) has contacted us and asked how to license because they have been struggling to solve this issue for so long.

“So we might be the first mover on this issue because on average many governments around the world feel that these big technology companies can no longer do as they please to accumulate wealth and not follow rules and laws... those days will soon be over,” he said.

Previously, Fahmi was reported to have said that any platform that does not have a licence after January 1, 2025 can be taken action in accordance with Section 126 of the relevant act, based on guidelines built together and in accordance with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

According to the Unity Government spokesman, if found guilty the service provider can be fined not more than RM500,000 or five years in prison or both, in addition to a fine of RM1,000 per day or part of the day as long as the offence continues.

In the Sarawak zone APC 2023, a total of 80 employees of departments under the ministry in the state received the award.

Also present were Communications Ministry senior undersecretary (management) Mazlan Abd Mutalib, Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman and Information Department director-general Julina Johan. — Bernama