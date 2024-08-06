PUCHONG, Aug 6 — Cyberjaya's Cyberview has been identified as the next location for the expansion of the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park, said Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping.

“I’m happy to announce that we are currently exploring our ‘Park 2 @ Cyberjaya’. We hope that Cyberview will give us an advanced unit with a good ecosystem that will be able to house more engineers over here. That is our plan,” said Yong.

The newly-launched IC design park is located in Puchong.

According to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Puchong was chosen due to its proximity to the Greater Klang Valley and its connectivity to KL International Airport, the soon-to-be-expanded Subang Airport, and its location about 30 minutes from Port Klang.

Consistent and reliable power, potential for future expansion, and ease of public transport accessibility were key factors in selecting Puchong.

For nearly three decades, Putrajaya has attempted to position Cyberjaya in Selangor as its own "Silicon Valley" as part of the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) special economic zone and business district.

In April, during the KL20 Summit, Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli announced that the government would establish a new Startup Hub in the heart of the capital, around KL Sentral and Bangsar South.

The hub is part of the Innovation Belt, which aims to gather ecosystem players in geographical clusters, creating a critical mass of startups, talent, investors, corporations, and academia.

Startup founders located around KL Sentral and Bangsar South previously told Malay Mail that public transport accessibility and proximity to the KL city centre are why the area is best suited for their businesses instead of Cyberjaya.

“We hope to achieve what our prime minister has set up in the National Semiconductor Strategy, Malaysia wants to build 10 unicorn IC companies, I believe we can contribute 50 per cent of that from our IC design park,” Yong said.