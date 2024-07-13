GOMBAK, July 13 — Police received a report from the mother of social media influencer A. Rajeswary Appahu, 30, better known as Esha, regarding alleged online threats through TikTok against her late daughter involving three individuals, including a former police officer.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the report was made by P. R. Puspa, 56, at the Selayang police station at 6.34 pm yesterday.

“The report has been transferred to the Setapak police station because the incident happened at PPR (People’s Housing Programme) Gombak Setia and PPR Gombak Setia is under the administration of Setapak police station, Wangsa Maju district police headquarters (IPD),” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

At 6pm yesterday, Puspa accompanied by her son-in-law appeared at the Gombak police headquarters (IPD) to lodge a report regarding the allegations involved before recording her statement.

Puspa, when met by reporters in front of IPD Gombak, informed that during this week, she was informed by her other children that there were videos and live broadcasts uploaded by the three individuals gossiping about the late Esha.

“One of them (of the three) is a woman, a former police officer who disputed Esha’s claims regarding her arrest previously,” she said.

Bernama reported earlier that Esha was found dead from an apparent suicide in a residential unit in a condominium in Setapak on July 5, a day after she made a police report at the Dang Wangi police station here regarding the online threats she encountered.

The report was then referred to the Sentul police headquarters for investigation. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).