KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Umno Veterans Club today expressed concern over the low turnout of Chinese voters during the Sungai Bakap by-election yesterday, after Perikatan Nasional (PN) won the seat.

The club’s national secretary Datuk Mustapha Yaakub highlighted that only 47 per cent of Chinese voters turned out to vote at the polls yesterday.

He said that DAP leaders may have failed to engage effectively with Chinese voters, resulting in a lack of awareness and interest.

“We do not want to kick up a fuss after the fact, but something is not right. We received information that DAP leaders failed to reach out to Chinese voters,” Mustapha said in a statement.

“Some were not even aware there was a by-election in Sg Bakap. Some said they did not want to vote without giving a reason. It was evident as only 47 per cent of Chinese voters turned out to vote.”

He also said that party veterans were concerned how last night’s results might impact the unity government’s fortunes in the Nenggiri state by-election, which is slated to take place mid-August.

“Veterans are of the opinion that the results of this by-election will have huge implications for the upcoming Nenggiri state by-election, and Umno must work extra hard to win there, even though we only lost by an 810 majority in Sg Bakap,” he added.

PAS’ Abidin Ismail retained the Sungai Bakap state seat for PN in a straight fight with Joohari Ariffin from PH.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to abdominal inflammation.

In the previous state elections, Nor Zamri won the seat with a majority of 1,563 votes against PH’s Nurhidayah Che Rus.

The Election Commission has scheduled the nomination day and early voting for the Nenggiri by-election on August 3 and August 13, respectively, with polling day set for August 17.