KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the people to remain resolute in their pursuit of goodness and to continue moving away from what is forbidden towards righteousness.

In his Maal Hijrah 1446 message posted on Facebook, Anwar urged the people to steer clear from extremism and move towards moderation, shedding arrogance to embrace humility and gratitude.

The prime minister said the pursuit of lofty goals requires sacrifice.

“As we remember the significant event of the Prophet’s Hijrah and the establishment of Madinah, we must also recall the years of suffering and hardship endured by the Umat.

“Despite the difficulties, the Prophet continued to teach patience and have faith in Allah SWT’s promise. From this spiritual strength emerged a governance policy that embodied compassion and justice for all.

“A state will always achieve success (falah) as long as noble morals and values are upheld in its society. May Allah SWT bless every step and effort we take. Kullu ‘am wa antum bi khayr’ (May you be well throughout the year),” said Anwar.

The National Maal Hijrah Celebration 2024/1446H, themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI’ will be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) tomorrow.

Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, in a statement yesterday, said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia will be gracing the celebration.

She said Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, are also scheduled to attend to enliven the event. — Bernama