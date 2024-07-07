PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia attended the national-level Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H celebrations at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival at 10am by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The highlight of the celebration, themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani’, attended by about 6,000 guests, will be the Royal Address by Sultan Ibrahim, followed by the presentation of the National and International Tokoh Maal Hijrah Awards to the recipients.

The theme for this year’s celebration is a manifestation of the essence of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and is highly significant in steering the Muslim community in the country towards true success in both this world and the hereafter. — Bernama

