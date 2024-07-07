KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Ministries, federal government departments and statutory bodies receiving admonitions regarding various weaknesses must prioritise governance and accountability aspects highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report.

Malaysian Institute of Integrity member, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said these entities must learn from the report, particularly regarding shortcomings in the implementation of projects and programmes.

“This annual report is crucial as it openly exposes financial mismanagement and operational deficiencies across government agencies,” he said.

He pointed out significant shortcomings in programme implementation due to inadequate monitoring, supervision and coordination.

Advertisement

As such, these issues often result in project failures to meet established standards, leading to increased costs and wastage of expenditure.

Therefore, he said the report should be discussed in Parliament by every elected representative to ensure accountability in government spending, preventing abuses of power, corruption and misappropriation

He said the report exposes ongoing weaknesses in financial management across ministries, departments, agencies, and government-funded corporations.

Advertisement

The AG’s report plays a crucial role in uncovering issues of wastage, deficiencies, or misuse of funds, raising public awareness of how these government bodies manage their expenditures.

Lee further stressed that despite annual recommendations and improvement suggestions, recurring problems persist.

“We must ensure these issues are effectively addressed and prevented from recurring in future years. This requires a strong political commitment to prevent unnecessary wastage in government administration,” he said. — Bernama