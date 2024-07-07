SEREMBAN, July 7 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that Malaysia has sent a diplomatic note to the United Nations (UN) to stress the country’s sovereignty following the Philippines’ claim towards Sabah.

He added that the diplomatic note explained that the country’s sovereignty encompassed Sabah and Sarawak as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“There have been no developments... because the Philippines sent a note, we also sent a note. This is diplomatic relations. We also sent a note to the UN as the note by the Philippines stated that they took into consideration the maritime border runs through Sabah.

“This means they claim that Sabah is theirs... so we sent a protest note to the UN as the founding of Sabah, Sabah and Sarawak’s independence and the forming of Malaysia were done systematically and in an organised fashion, with all leaders agreeing and recognised by the UN,” he told reporters after officiating the Rembau Umno Division delegates’ meeting here today in his capacity of Umno deputy president.

He added that Malaysia was a sovereign country made of Tanah Melayu, Sabah and Sarawak who came together to form the Federation of Malaysia and hoped that the dispute over Sabah would not affect diplomatic relations between both countries.

International media reported that Malaysia handed a diplomatic note to the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressing its protest and rejecting Philippine’s claim towards Sabah.

“Let this issue be decided at the international level, it might lead to the International Court. Malaysia is a sovereign country, no one can simply state that a region of ours belongs to them,” he added. — Bernama

