SHAH ALAM, July 7 — Former Deputy Mufti of Selangor Datuk Abdul Majid Omar was selected as Selangor Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M during the state-level celebrations to welcome the Islamic New Year last night.

The announcement was made by Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, at the Lecture Hall of Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, here.

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in gracing the event, presented the award to Abdul Majid, 84, following prayers and a Maal Hijrah lecture held with the public.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Advertisement

Mohd Shahzihan, in his speech, noted that Abdul Majid began his career as a teacher before serving as Selangor deputy mufti and retiring in 2015.

After 17 years of dedicated service, he pursued his postgraduate studies at the International Islamic University Malaysia in 2019 and completed his PhD in Waqf Administration at Universiti Selangor (Unisel) in February this year.

“His achievements and contributions include being named ‘Tokoh Guru Kenbangssaan’1428H/2007 and ‘Selangor Tokoh Guru’ 1427H/2006, as well as serving as a Syariah advisor to various large conglomerates,” he said.

Advertisement

Mohd Shahzihan described Abdul Majid as a religious scholar and preacher who has tirelessly contributed to the development of the ummah through writings and religious lectures in mosques, surau and on broadcasting stations.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid expressed gratitude, especially to the Selangor government, for acknowledging his service in the state for over 50 years since 1952 as an educator.

The grandfather of 18 urged young people to continue pursuing knowledge noting the abundant opportunities provided by the government and Ministry of Education (MoE) to transform lives. — Bernama