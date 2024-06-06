PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The government has expressed its willingness to discuss the problems facing over 100 property owners in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kuala Lumpur regarding the valuation of their properties, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said, however, that these are subject to several procedures which need to be followed and all parties need to understand that an assessment will be made based on the worth of the land in that area before any compensation is given.

“We look at the worth of the land before compensation is given, so that is the way,” Dr Zaliha told reporters after a document handover ceremony for the 300-metre-long slip road project in Precinct 15 here today.

“For residents who feel this is not enough, I think they can continue to look at the court’s review to see and reassess this matter,” she told reporters after the document handover ceremony for the slip road project in Precinct 15 here today.”

The media has reported that over 100 property owners in Kampung Sungai Baru did not agree with the compensation value offered to them previously which was considered too low compared to the actual value.

Therefore, they urged the government to reconsider the value of compensation to Kampung Sungai Baru property owners compared to what the previous government offered through the law under the Land Acquisition Act (APT) 1960.

Federal Territories Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Khalid Abdul Samad was yesterday reported to have said that the government needs to carry out a fairer evaluation of land prices compared to the RM450 to RM500 per square foot offered to more than 100 owners of flats and terraces houses involved.

In November last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered that the redevelopment project in Kampung Sungai Baru no longer needs to be delayed after being delayed for six years.

Titiwangsa member of parliament Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani in April suggested that the project developers hand over their land to developers who have the potential to complete the project.

In another development, the task force meeting to maintain shady trees around the capital will involve stakeholders including arborists (woody plant experts), experts from the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) and Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

“It is to discuss thoroughly, if there are other factors that we have to take into account, namely beautifying the city, but there has to be special safety factors that need to be taken into account, including from the point of view of the tree species and land area for the trees,” he said. — Bernama