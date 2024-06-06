KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The unity government’s members and supporters who disagree with the actions of the ruling coalition could contribute to Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) possible victory in the upcoming state by-election in Sungai Bakap, Penang.

PN election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor sees the upswing in voter support for his coalition is likely to continue in the Penang poll, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“In Kedah, people from that party voted for PN until they were finished. So, the momentum of their party members supporting us as shown in the last state elections will continue in Sungai Bakap,” the Kedah menteri besar was quoted as saying in a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting in Alor Setar yesterday.

He did not name the party whose members and supporters he alleged to be leaning towards PN; but Utusan Malaysia believes Sanusi was likely referring to Umno.

“Sungai Bakap is our neighbour, even the flies from the Sungai Bakap usually fly to Kulim and vice versa. This is to show how close the two locations are,” he added.

Sanusi said there were too many issues surrounding the unity government at the moment that made voters, including some members and supporters of a certain party, feel dissatisfied. He also reportedly said he felt sorry for the political party in question which was allegedly getting weaker despite working with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“They wait (in government), it collapses, further when they leave, it still collapses. What are you waiting for? I feel pitiful, I view it like ‘melukut di tepi gantang’,” he was quoted as saying, using a Malay idiom that roughly translates to broken rice grains by the bushel, and which means, the usage of something which is of little consequence to many.

Last week, Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa claimed that the wave of support for PN is fading so the ruling Pakatan Harapan will have no problem retaining Sungai Bakap on mainland Penang.

But Sanusi was reported to have replied that the perception that PN’s support is flagging is because its political rivals are also not as strong at the moment.

“Why should we work 100 kilometres per hour if our competitor can only give 30 kilometres per hour? It's better if we slow down so we don’t get tired, and our fuel also will not be burned up a lot. We don’t have to move fast. They don’t even have a wave when we still do, although it's faded,” he was quoted as saying.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the nomination and by-election dates for the Penang state constituency later today.

Sungai Bakap will be the second by-election this year after the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor by-election.