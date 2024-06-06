KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad filed an application for judicial review at the High Court here yesterday seeking to have the proceedings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the handling of issues related to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge conducted publicly.

In his supporting affidavit, the former prime minister said the RCI's decision to not hold the proceedings openly to the public was unreasonable.

He filed the application through the legal firm of Law Practice of Rafique, naming RCI chairman Tun Md Raus Sharif and his deputy Tan Sri Zainun Ali as the first and second respondents.

The third to eighth respondents are RCI members Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Dr Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin, Prof Datin Dr Faridah Jalil, Datuk Mohammed Ridha Ham Abd Kadir, Tuan Hai Dickson Dollah and RCI Secretary Zamri Misman.

In the application, Dr Mahathir is seeking a declaration that he is an individual involved in or related to the matter being investigated by the RCI under Section 18 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

He is also seeking an order to prohibit Md Raus from acting as the RCI chairman and to prevent Dr Baljit and Mohammed Ridha from being members of the RCI.

Dr Mahathir said Md Raus's appointment as RCI chairman posed a “real danger of bias” due to existing animosity between Md Raus and himself, which could affect Md Raus's impartiality in making decisions for the RCI proceedings.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir's lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, confirmed in a media statement that they had filed the application today.

“An urgent motion has also been filed to expedite a hearing by the Kuala Lumpur High Court (Special Powers Division), considering that June 12 is the date our client has been subpoenaed to attend the RCI proceedings,” the lawyer said. ― Bernama