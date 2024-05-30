KOTA KINABALU, May 30 — Sabah’s Backbenchers Club has asked the prime minister to intervene and withdraw the controversial Madani Village Development Committees (JKDM) in Sabah.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said that they were against the establishment of the JKDM in Sabah which they said was a duplication of roles, confusing and a waste of funds.

“Therefore, the Backbenchers Club of Sabah’s GRS-PH government has requested the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to intervene in this issue by advising his deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid to withdraw the appointment of JKDM as it is not the federal government’s policy presented in Parliament for the approval of expenditure for the purpose.

“The use of people’s money to fund allowances for this position is only politically motivated and is a waste,” he said in a statement today.

He also questioned the policy, saying that it was not a national policy as other states such as Sarawak and Penang do not have similar appointments.

In Sabah, he said it contradicts the state’s own Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) which plays a role in village administration in various aspects such as security and development.

“Apart from violating the Sabah State Constitution, this matter will also cause confusion to the grassroots community. Beside the ketua kampung, the management and administration at the village are under JKKK, one of the entities responsible in ensuring the needs and safety in the village.

“If JKDM is appointed, there will be overlapping of power, functions and duties which may cause tension. This matter will also complicate management at the level of the District Office, District Council and Municipal Council,” he said.

Dr Yusof also took a swipe at Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who claimed that the establishment of JKDM is not contradictory and is more about empowering the economy and entrepreneurship.

“In fact, it does overlap and is confusing,” he said.

“We are asking the state government to take a firm decision not to recognise the establishment of JKDM in Sabah and request the federal government Cabinet to cancel the appointment of JKDM in Sabah,” he added.

In Sabah, the JKDM appointments, under Zahid’s Rural and Regional Development Ministry were made at an Umno-hosted event, further fuelling the controversy.

Bung, whose Umno party had withdrawn support for the GRS state government in January last year, had appointed representatives from Parti Warisan and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) to the committee.