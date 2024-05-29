KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has granted additional time to Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and his brother Mirzan Mahathir, to declare their assets.

Without disclosing the extension period, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the lawyers for Mirzan and Mokhzani had been in contact with the MACC investigating officers regarding the asset declaration period.

“We have already set the deadline for them to declare their assets; we have reached an agreement on that matter,” he said after the pre-launch ceremony of joint venture of a publishing project and Integrity Value Implementation (Anti-Corruption) programme, between MACC and the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Book (ITBM) at the World Trade Centre (WTC) today.

Also present was Education director-general Azman Adnan.

On January 18, Mirzan and Mokhzani were served with a notice under Section 36 (1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, requiring them to declare all movable and immovable assets in their possession.

On May 24, a local news portal reported that Mirzan and Mokhzani have applied to the MACC to extend the deadline for the duo to declare their assets after being granted an extension earlier.

The media also reported that Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama

