TAWAU, May 24 — The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has approved an allocation of RM15 million to support the state government’s efforts in increasing the self-sufficiency rate (SSR) of beef in Sabah and Malaysia as a whole by 2030.

Its deputy minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the SSR of beef is relatively low in the country, with Sabah at around eight per cent and the national rate of 15 per cent adding that through this initiative, it is aimed at raising Sabah’s SSR to 25 per cent and the national rate to 50 per cent.

He said the allocation will be directed to the state government’s subsidiary, Sawit Kinabalu, through the 2024 Food Security Strengthening Programme. This will involve optimising land usage through a joint cattle farming project with the Sabah Veterinary Services Department.

Advertisement

“Today, KPKM is allocating RM15 million to Sawit Kinabalu to purchase 1,660 heads of cattle from Australia, expected to arrive by July or August this year. Through this, Sawit Kinabalu will commence a breeding programme, targeting 25,000 heads of cattle,” he said.

Arthur was speaking to newsmen after presenting a symbolic check for the RM15 million allocation to representatives of the Sawit Kinabalu Group at the Mini Library Internet Centre in Sungai Balung Estate earlier today.

He said the project is expected to create at least 350 job opportunities for locals, particularly those in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in agriculture. It will also serve as a catalyst to attract young people to engage in cattle farming.

Advertisement

Arthur also said that the federal government is fully committed to supporting the state government’s efforts to increase the country’s food production and reduce reliance on imports. — Bernama