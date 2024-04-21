GUA MUSANG, April 21 — The recent cross-country event organised by Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Jaafar in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan followed the existing guidelines, said Education director-general Azman Adnan.

He said there is no question of holding the school administrator accountable, despite the unfortunate incident of a student collapsing during the event.

The student collapsed and subsequently died after a cross-country run organised by the school.

“Every cross-country event adheres to existing guidelines, and there is no basis for taking action against the school administrator,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the matter after attending the Madani Education Tour Programme at the Batek Orang Asli settlement in Kampung Kuala Koh, Pos Lebir, here today.

On April 19, 14-year-old Form Two student Nuqman Naufal Shamsul Fadzli collapsed just 50 metres before the finish line during a cross-country run. — Bernama

