KULAI, April 20 — Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching cautioned the public on the latest tactics of scammers impersonating ministry officials.

She said the syndicate uses the positions, names, and telephone numbers of the officials listed on the ministry’s website.

“We have received calls from the public claiming to have been contacted by ministry officials, and upon verification, it was indeed the ministry’s number.

“So far, we have found the names of two ministry officials used for the purpose,” she told reporters after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri donation programme for Kulai Families at the Sedenak District Officer Complex today.

Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament, said that as of March this year, the ministry had deleted a total of 35,500 social media posts involving elements of fraud, fake investments, and gambling.

“Out of that number, 6,987 posts involved investments and impersonation, while 28,513 involved gambling activities.

Regarding today’s programme, she said that 225 families were feted with an Aidilfitri feast, and presented with duit raya. The recipients included students who have gained entry into tertiary education. — Bernama