SHAH ALAM, April 15 — The Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) advises residents holding Raya open houses not to dump household waste into streams and rivers in order to avoid water supply disruptions during the festive season.

In that regard, the agency has outlined some guidelines that can be followed by open house organisers, including ensuring that food and solid waste are disposed of at landfills by the authorities to curb water pollution.

“Raya open house hosts are reminded not to throw leftover food or garbage into the river. The disposal of food waste and garbage into water channels is strictly prohibited because it can cause river pollution that leads to water supply disruption during the festive season,” according to the agency in a Facebook post today.

According to Luas, used cooking oil should be taken to a recycling centre to avoid dumping it into the sink or drain.

The agency also reminded residents not to throw any household waste directly into the river that could cause water pollution when cleaning their homes.

Members of the public who witnessed any such irresponsible activity that can cause water resource pollution should contact Luas at 03-55111800 or 0192647904 (WhatsApp) for further action. — Bernama

