GERIK, April 15 — The Home Ministry (KDN) together with the Perak state government will finalise discussions on the construction of the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Berapit, Pengkalan Hulu, this May.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said currently discussions are mainly focused on several technical issues concerning the location, size and construction costs.

“In principle, KDN has agreed and the discussion process is ongoing between KDN and the state government through the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN).

“The discussions are centred on the locations offered by the state government near the border checkpoints, indicating more effective efforts in these talks,” he said during a gathering staff and retirees of Pengkalan Hulu District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

On April 19 last year, KDN agreed to relocate ICQS Bukit Berapit to a new location due to its distance from the international border checkpoints.

Shamsul emphasised that constructing the new ICQS is crucial for improving counter-smuggling efforts.

In addition, he highlighted the potential economic benefits of the new facility, anticipating it to stimulate growth and opportunities within the local economy sector. — Bernama