KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Traffic heading from the East Coast to the Klang Valley is still congested tonight while traffic from the north and south is easing.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority said as of 9 pm, the traffic was still heavy along the highway from Lancang to Karak.

“The congestion continues to the Gombak Toll Plaza,” he said when contacted.

According to the spokesman, traffic flow from the north and south towards the Klang Valley was reported to be under control, with slight congestion only in a few locations including Sungai Petani to Sungai Dua, Gua Tempurung to Tapah and Tanjung Malim to Bukit Beruntung.

“There is also some congestion from Simpang Ampat to Senawang and towards Seremban,” he said. — Bernama