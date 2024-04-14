KUALA TERENGGANU, April 14 — The Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT) reminded all schools in the state to adhere to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) directive on outdoor activities during the current hot spell.

This comes in response to complaints circulating on social media, with parents alleging that some schools intend to organise cross-village activities this week.

JPNT director, Jelani Ngah, emphasised that clear directives have been issued to all District Education Offices to suspend all outdoor activities due to the intense heat, aiming to prevent undesirable incidents such as heat strokes.

“JPNT consistently prioritises the welfare, health, and safety of students, particularly in the prevailing hot weather conditions.”

Advertisement

“I consistently remind all district education officers to ensure schools adhere to the ministry’s set guidelines, to ensure appropriate actions and measures to minimise heat-related complications if there are any outdoor activities,” he said in a statement today.

Jelani further explained that according to the guidelines issued by the MOE, outdoor activities cannot be conducted if the temperature reaches 35 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. — Bernama

Advertisement