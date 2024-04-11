GUA MUSANG, April 11 ― The traffic flow on three main roads in Gua Musang is expected to be congested again with the increase in the number of vehicles due to travellers returning to their respective homes after the Aidilfitri festive season, this Friday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the three routes were Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang, Jalan Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang and Jalan Jeli-Gua Musang.

“All officers and members from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang police headquarters (IPD) are always in ready mode to control traffic throughout the period.

“On average, travellers are expected to return to their respective homes using the route on the third of Syawal (April 12). Therefore, members on duty will take care and control traffic so that users are not stuck on each route for too long,” he said when met by reporters in Tanah Puteh, here today.

Commenting further, Sik said a total of 49 accident cases were recorded in the district, including two fatal accident cases that occurred from April 5 to 8.

“Most accidents occur due to too many vehicles using the same route at one time and the drivers tend to tail other vehicles too closely which could lead to accidents of crashing the rear of a vehicle. ― Bernama

