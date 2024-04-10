SIBU, April 10 — A soldier died when the Proton car he was driving crashed into a ditch at Kilometre 9.6 Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here today.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire Chief Andy Alie said the victim, John Ray Dohem, 31, was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers from Sibu Hospital.

Upon receiving a call at 7.36am, a team of firefighters from Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 7.51am.

Advertisement

“They found that a Proton Saga car had veered into a ditch along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and the victim removed from the vehicle by members of the public,” he said in a statement today.

The body of the victim was later handed over to the police, he added. — Bernama

Advertisement