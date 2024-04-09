KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Sabah Department of Environment (DoE) inspected 84 premises in Ops Gempur Raya 2024 which was carried out between March 17 and last Friday (April 5).

Sabah DoE in a statement today said from the inspection, 83 field citations were issued, notices (41), compound (4), and investigation papers were prepared in four cases for prosecution in court.

According to the statement, Sabah DoE has carried out inspections on food and beverage factories, manufacturing industries, manufacturing and services premises in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Sipitang.

“The objective of this operation is to prevent environmental pollution in conjunction with the festive season and to ensure that the industry complies with the requirements of environmental legislation

“Offences under environmental legislation committed by the industry were detected including non-compliance with industrial regulations and non-compliance with scheduled waste regulations,” said the statement.

It said there was also an violation of failing to comply with licensing conditions, especially prescribed premises which involved equipment operation detention (POK) and the preparation of investigation papers.

A total of 32 Sabah DoE enforcement officers form seven teams to carry out Ops Gempur Raya 2024. — Bernama

