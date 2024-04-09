IPOH, April 9 — The operation to extinguish a forest fire at a 10-hectare hill area near the Anti-Smuggling Unit (UPP) post in Gerik is still ongoing, involving 70 firefighters from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Perak JBPM Assistant Director of Operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said currently about one hectare of the total area is still burning but the situation is under control.

“The fire has been ongoing since Sunday (April 7) and monitoring and operational actions are still ongoing today involving firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Stations in the Kinta, Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama (LMS), as well as Gerik districts.

“The remaining fire is estimated to cover approximately one hectare, involving several locations where there are still flames and smoke at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Sabarodzi said the firefighting process takes some time due to the porous soil structure and many fallen trees blocking the passage.

“This makes it difficult for our four-wheel drive vehicles to access the burning areas, and assistance from air units (helicopters) cannot be used as they are involved in forest fire operations in Pahang,” he said. — Bernama

