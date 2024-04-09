KUALA KRAI, April 9 — A burst pipe in front of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) here has caused a water supply disruption, thus affecting the Hari Raya Aidilfitri preparations of almost 6,000 consumers from about 11 villages around here today.

Among the areas affected are Kampung Telekong, Bukit Sireh, Staponal, Batu Jong, Taman Damai, Bukit Acheh, Batu Balai, Belukar Tebu, Perisa Wira Sg Durian, Chenulang, Kampung 10 and the surrounding areas.

Consumer Hisyabuddin Rosli, 38, of Kampung Batu Balai, said that all preparations for celebrating Aidilfitri were slightly disrupted and he has had to use the stored water supply at home to clean and wash wet items purchased from the market such as chicken, fish and meat.

“Water supply was suddenly cut this afternoon but, luckily, we had stored some earlier,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Thirty-five-year-old Asriyah Rejab, meanwhile, hopes that the water supply problem can be resolved soon so that those affected can get back to preparing for Aidilfitri quickly and comfortably.

Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), in its statement, said that work to repair the burst MS 400mm main pipe in front of the Kuala Krai MRSM is ongoing.

“Water supply will be restored in stages and is expected to be completed by tomorrow (April 10) at 2am. The water supply restoration period is 24 hours, depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises,” it added. — Bernama