PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has reminded boat and ferry operators to ensure life jackets are provided to those using their services to return to their hometowns or visit islands.

In addition, they must also make sure the boats or ferries are not overloaded to avoid any untoward incidents from happening while at sea.

MMEA director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin advised the public, especially the maritime community, to always prioritise safety at sea and constantly keep up with warnings issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department about heavy rain, strong winds and choppy waters.

“This is more so since the whole nation will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri and enjoying the long holiday period during this monsoon transition phase, which began on March 29 and is set to last until next month,” he said.

According to MMEA’s records for 2023, a total of 1,535 people were involved in incidents at sea nationwide, with 1,401 people rescued, 90 dead and 44 missing.

From January till March this year, 118 people have been involved in incidents at sea, with 107 rescued, seven dead and four still feared missing.

In a bid to reduce the rate of incidents at sea, he said the MMEA would intensify its Preventive Search and Rescue (SAR) programme by conducting patrols and monitoring at jetties around the coast and in the waters throughout the country to provide warnings and raise awareness among the community about the importance of ensuring safety while at sea.

The Preventive SAR programme aims to minimise the loss of life, reduce accident rates, lower SAR resource expenditure and mitigate risks to the maritime community.

Some of the programmes usually carried out include briefings on awareness at sea for the maritime community, broadcasting on radio, television and mass media as well as compliance with regulations such as the Boat Rules for those carrying passengers. — Bernama