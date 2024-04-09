KUCHING, April 9 ― Sarawakians must avoid extremist culture coming in from outside in order to preserve stability and harmony in the state, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In his Hari Raya message today, the Deputy Premier said Sarawakians should be grateful because the state is blessed with peace and harmony, even though they are made up of various religions and races.

“Therefore, let us maintain the existing stability and do not let ourselves be influenced by culture and extreme thinking from outside,” he added.

Advertisement

In wishing everyone a glorious Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Awang Tengah said this celebration marked a victory for Muslims and as a reward for them for being patient and obedient in worship during fasting month of Ramadan.

“In the glorious month of Syawal, we should maintain the tradition of visiting open houses and apologising to each other to strengthen our friendship,” he added.

To those who are travelling back to their home towns and villages, Awang Tengah wished them safe journey in reaching their destination to meet their beloved ones.

Advertisement

Awang Tengah and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud will be hosting their Hari Raya Open House on second and third day of Aidilfitri at Taman Klasik in Lawas from 9.30am to 5pm. ― The Borneo Post