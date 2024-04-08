KUCHING, April 8 — Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi will be hosting an Aidilfitri open house on 1 Syawal.

Astana Negeri Sarawak, in a statement today, said the open house will be held at Dewan Besar Astana Negeri from 9am to 4.30pm.

“Wan Junaidi will receive Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, state assemblymen and other dignitaries as well as heads of government departments, members of the private sector and the public.

“Those visiting the open house are reminded to dress neatly and appropriately,” it said. — Bernama

