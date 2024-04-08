KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Israeli man arrested with six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition at a hotel here on March 27 is expected to be charged in court this week, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said police are continuing with investigations and gathering more information.

“We are investigating the man’s real motive for possessing the six firearms. So, maybe charges will be brought against the Israeli man this week after Raya,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after attending a ceremony for handing over the duties of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Razarudin said a married couple, aged 42 and 40, are expected to be charged at the Klang Court Complex in Selangor this morning in connection with this case. They were arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor on March 29 on suspicion of selling the firearms to the Israeli man.

At the ceremony, JSPT deputy director 1 Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar assumed duties as acting JSPT director, replacing Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, who retired today. — Bernama

