JOHOR BARU, April 7 — Police have smashed a drug processing and distribution syndicate with the arrest of three individuals and seizure of drugs worth more than RM2 million here.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the suspects are two men, aged 32 and 51, and a 32-year-old foreign woman, who were arrested at a terrace house in the city area at 1.30pm on April 2.

He said one of the suspects led police to the recovery of 13.6 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder kept in 345 packets and three containers, 27 ecstasy pills, 1.20 grammes (gm) of ketamine and 24.70gm of syabu at a terrace house in Seri Alam.

“The drugs are believed to have been brought in from a nearby state for processing into juice, which is sold at more than RM200 per packet in the local market, especially at entertainment centres,” he told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been active since early this year, using the rented house in Seri Alam as a drug processing centre and store.

Kumar said all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Records show that two of the individuals were previously involved in drug and criminal cases,” he added.

He said police were trying to identify other members of the syndicate.

All three have been remanded for seven days from April 3 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama