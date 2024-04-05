LABUAN, April 5 — The annual Hari Raya exodus commenced today, witnessing a surge of passengers flocking to Labuan’s two terminals, namely the roll on-roll off (roro) ferry terminal and passenger boat terminal.

Preparedness was evident as management companies for the terminals geared up for the anticipated rush, offering both online ticket sales and over-the-counter services.

Labuan’s roro ferry operator, Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd (LML) chairman, Datuk Chin Hong Vui assured travellers of smooth sailing experiences, saying that the four ferries were primed for journeys from Labuan to mainland Sabah.

“The ferries are well-maintained and fully crewed...we remain committed to providing better services, especially during festive seasons,” Chin told Bernama today.

LML operates four ferries — Putrajaya 1, Goodwill Star, Kimanis 2, and Joy Star, and the flagship ferry, Putrajaya 1, boasts a capacity of 85 vehicles and 500 passengers, while Goodwill Star accommodates 85 vehicles and 420 passengers.

Kimanis 1 and Joy Star each cater to 55 vehicles and 220 passengers.

Highlighting the importance of timely arrival at terminals, Chin urged travellers to ensure prompt immigration clearance to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Labuan Point Enterprise, responsible for ferry ticketing for LML, initiated ticket sales two months prior, witnessing sold-out tickets for the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan route from April 5 to 9.

Its manager, Robert Ling Song Shieng, said additional trips were applied to accommodate the high demand.

Labuan Marine Department Director Alimuddin Amirudin disclosed the approval of 19 extra trips to two Labuan ferry operators — LML and Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd.

Juta Bonus, operating the Galaxy and Blue Ocean ferries, is increasing its trips to meet the surge in demand from April 5 to 9, with the aim to provide four to five trips daily.

In parallel, passenger speed boat services are also ramping up operations.

Labuan International Ferry Terminal management company, LDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, announced a boost to 40 daily trips from Labuan to Menumbok starting April 5, anticipating a surge on weekends.

Its chief executive officer, Noor Halim Zaini, assured the company’s continuous commitment to ensuring safety of travellers, citing last year’s successful operation despite exceeding initial trip targets.

LDA Holdings caters to travellers heading to Menumbok, Sipitang, Sabah, Lawas and Limbang, Sarawak and Muara Brunei.

“We are dedicated to facilitating Labuan travellers in celebrating Hari Raya with their families,” Nor Halim said, underscoring the round-the-clock efforts to ensure seamless services.

“With 13 passenger boats currently operational, Labuan International Ferry Terminal is poised to facilitate the influx of ‘Hari Raya balik kampung’ travellers in the coming days,” he said. — Bernama