PONTIAN, April 5 — The Johor government has assured that there will be no water rationing during Aidilfitri despite a drop in water levels of the state’s three main dams caused by the hot weather.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said various plans had been drawn up to ensure adequate water supply, including requesting the state water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd to provide tanker lorries and static water tanks.

“Ranhill SAJ will deploy 27 tanker lorries and 294 static tanks in every district. This is an early preparation to address low water pressure, especially with everyone returning to their hometowns,” he told reporters.

He was met after launching the Jelajah Jualan Kasih and Aidilfitri Contribution Distribution programme at Dataran Dato’ Jalok, Benut here today.

Onn Hafiz further said the state government is discussing the possibility of cloud seeding to address the current hot weather, but stressed that resolving the issue of low water pressure remains a priority.

“Even if it rains, the low water pressure due to excessive usage will continue to pose a problem for the people. That is why these static tanks are being deployed early,” he said.

On Tuesday, state Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh reportedly said that water levels at the Bekok, Machap and Sembrong dams have significantly decreased, but they have not reached critical levels yet.

Regarding the Aidilfitri Contribution Distribution programme, Onn Hafiz said RM45.7 million has been allocated to various quarters, including RM18 million for financial aid to 73 Community-Based Rehabilitation centres and RM14.6 million as festive contributions to 8,856 hardcore poor and needy individuals. — Bernama