PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is in negotiation to formulate a national policy on plastic production, use and waste that is in line with the Global Plastic Treaty (GPT) 2022.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that to ensure the best result, the NRES through the National Negotiation Committee had held engagement sessions with various stakeholders comprising ministries, government agencies, industries and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We will continue involving the civil society inclusively in formulating our position on the GPT. The enforcement of the GPT will lead to a drop in unnecessary plastic consumption through a just transition,” he said in a statement issued by NRES today.

He said that, so far, Malaysia has taken part in four rounds of international negotiations regarding GPT at the Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee (INC)-level to craft an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

On the recent survey implemented by international organisation Greenpeace International, Nik Nazmi said the results proved that Malaysians supported the government’s efforts to reduce plastic consumption.

“Support in Malaysia is higher than the global average of 82 per cent, thus indicating strong support from the people regarding sustainability initiatives. Indeed, it is the core principle of the Malaysia Madani agenda,” he said.

The survey found that 87 per cent of 1,000 Malaysians living in 17 cities nationwide support reducing plastic production to combat pollution. — Bernama

