KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — An opposition politician from Bangladesh intends to submit testimony from an expert witness from his country in support of his habeas corpus application for alleged wrongful detention.

Lawyer Kee Shu Min, representing M.A Quayum, 61, informed High Court Judge K. Muniandy that the testimony of the witness, who is a lawyer, will be affirmed via affidavit to the court within three weeks.

“So far, only one expert witness and the applicant himself (Quayum) have affirmed affidavits, and if necessary, we will include affidavits from other relevant parties,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Kee said her client is currently released under a special pass issued by the Immigration Department after the court before this allowed Quayum’s application to defer his deportation to Bangladesh pending the completion of the habeas corpus application.

Advertisement

“The pass is renewed every month and will expire tomorrow. Therefore, we request the court to issue a trial notice to facilitate the renewal of the special pass at the immigration,” he said.

Justice Muniandy allowed the application and fixed July 3 for the habeas corpus hearing.

The politician, who is from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), filed the habeas corpus application on January 15, seeking his release and to stay his deportation pending a decision on the (habeas corpus) application.

Advertisement

In a supporting affidavit, Quayum’s daughter said her father, who has been living in Malaysia for the past 15 years, holds a passport and is a Malaysian Second Home Programme (MM2H) visa holder, was detained at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters on January 12.

She claimed that the arrest was aimed at forcibly sending his father back to Bangladesh immediately without conforming to any laws, including the Extradition Act.

She also claimed that his father’s safety would be threatened and he would face political persecution if sent back to Bangladesh. — Bernama