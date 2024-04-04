KOTA BARU, April 4 — The Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) captured 1,073 snakes of various species statewide in February.

Its director, Colonel Mohd Adzhar Mujab attributed this to the venomous reptiles emerging from the forests due to the hot and dry weather.

He explained that during the current dry season, most snakes would hide in cooler areas such as under bricks, bushes and around houses.

“The Civil Defence Force caught a total of 991 snakes in January and 934 snakes in March. Among the species are python, king cobra and monocled cobra,” he told reporters at the Kota Bharu Welfare and Sports Volunteer Club Iftar event with orphans from Darul Kautsar and Pekayatim at the Kota Bharu Civil Defence District Office here today.

Mohd Adzhar added that all these animals had been returned to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks to be released back into their habitats. — Bernama

