KOTA KINABALU, April 1 — The cloud seeding operation conducted over three days starting March 28 in Sabah has shown a 67 per cent success rate in producing rainfall.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said after the cloud seeding process was carried out, several locations began to receive rain, including targeted areas such as rain catchment zones.

“Some areas did not receive rain, but in these past two days, we have seen thick clouds, and there was a little rain in Kota Kinabalu last night,” he told reporters today.

He was met after the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) Seikhlas Budi Sesuci Ramadan programme at Masjid Daerah Putatan here.

Present at the event were TNB chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Majid, SESB chairman Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau and SESB chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

Prior to this, the National Disaster Management Agency conducted a three-day cloud seeding operation in the three drought-hit districts of Papar, Lahad Datu and Tawau.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah works minister, hoped that such weather conditions would persist to aid in the replenishment of river flows in dam areas and plants affected by El Nino.

He also said that the state government had taken this year’s drought situation as a guide to making necessary preparations should similar circumstances occur next year. — Bernama