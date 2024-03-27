PUTRAJAYA, March 27 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend the Iftar Madani event organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) tomorrow in conjunction with the Nuzul Quran public holiday.

Jakim, in a statement today, said that the event, slated to take place at the Dataran Putra roundabout starting at 5.30pm, will offer 10,000 packets of iftar meals along with the famous Kampung Baru “bubur lambuk”.

It said that attendees to the first-ever event will have the opportunity to share the experience of breaking their fast in a casual setting, seated cross-legged with the prime minister.

“The event's objective is to strengthen bonds of brotherhood and the spirit of togetherness among the community by sharing rezeki (sustenance) and breaking fast with the prime minister.

“In addition, it serves as a platform for government agencies and the prime minister to mingle with people from different walks of life in this country while fostering the spirit of compassion and unity,” according to the statement.

According to Jakim, the Iftar Madani event will feature a special nasyid performance by the Zawfan and Awla Group, religious talks by Ustaz Norazam Bahadur, Ustaz Mohd Rahimi P. Ramlee, and Ustaz Abdul Hadi Bakri.

As such, Jakim is inviting people from all walks of life to attend and liven up the event.

To ensure the comfort of all attendees, a bus shuttle service is provided from the Suasana PJH checkpoint to Masjid Putra, along with parking facilities at Suasana, CIMB Precinct 2 (South), and near the Prime Minister's Office Complex (B13), said the statement.

The Iftar Madani programme is jointly organised by Jakim and the Putrajaya Corporation in collaboration with 14 federal religious agencies and other strategic partners, including Tenaga Nasional Bhd, the Inland Revenue Board and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre. ― Bernama