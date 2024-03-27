ALOR SETAR, March 27 — Another senior officer of an enforcement agency was remanded today to assist in the investigation of a case involving the submission of false claims amounting to RM1.18 million four years ago.

The one-day remand order for the suspect, in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Siti Noor Hasliza Md Ali, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here, to conduct investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to sources, the suspect, believed to have submitted false claims for ship maintenance work, was arrested around 5pm after giving his statement at the MACC office in Kedah here yesterday.

The MACC has earlier remanded four individuals, including a company owner and a logistics director of the enforcement agency, on suspicion of conspiring to submit similar claims between July and November 2020.

Advertisement

Kedah MACC director Ahmad Nizam Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the remand. — Bernama

Advertisement