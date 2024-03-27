JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Three men, including a company owner, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with allegedly dumping construction solid waste at an unauthorised location in Pontian last year.

The three were charged separately before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

Two of the accused, Tan Hock Lai, 45, and Chia Vui Shan, 30, pleaded guilty, while Wong Wai Heng, 49, claimed trial to his charge.

Che Wan Zaidi fined Tan for RM30,000 and Chia for RM15,000.

Based on the charge sheet, Tan was alleged to have dumped solid waste at a land lot identified as 2030, Mukim Rimba Terjun in Pontian at 2.30pm on June 20 last year.

Chia is accused of committing the same act at another lot identified as 5877, GM 6012 Mukim Rimba Terjun in Pontian at 1.25pm on August 15 last year.

Wong, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with committing the same act on government land (reserve road) in Mukim Jeram Batu, Pontian at 11am on July 4 last year.

All three were charged under Section 71(1) of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 and can be punished under Section 71(8) of the same Act which provides for a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment of not less than six months or not more than five years or both.

Section 71(1) of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 deals with unauthorised depositing, treatment or disposal of controlled solid waste.

The prosecution was represented by the Local Government Development Ministry’s Legal Division deputy public prosecutor Nor Iffa Zarilla Abd Rahman, while the three accused were unrepresented during proceedings.

The court then set May 6 for the mention of Wong’s case.