KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Two key prosecution witnesses in the corruption case involving a former political secretary to Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu were each fined RM15,000 by the Sessions Court here for giving contradictory statements when testifying during the trial of the case.

Judge Azura Alwi meted out the fine on Zainudin Abdul Majid, 53, and Ahmad Hisham Mohd Tajuddin, 54, after they changed their plea to guilty.

Both paid the fine.

Zainudin was charged with two counts of giving statements that were inconsistent with the statements he gave to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior assistant superintendent Shamsudin Md Noh on November 4, 2022, during the corruption trial of Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali.

He was charged with committing the offence when testifying in the corruption case before the Criminal Sessions Court Judge 8, Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on April 7, 2023.

As for Ahmad Hisham, he was charged with committing a similar offence when testifying during a similar trial on May 9 last year 2023, and his testimony was inconsistent with the statement he gave to the MACC at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya, on November 2, 2022.

The charges against both men were framed under Section 27(2) of the MACC Act 2009 which provides a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of 10 years in prison or both if convicted.

During mitigation, lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin, representing both accused, said his clients have a family to support.

“Zainudin, who is currently working as a caretaker at a gas station with an earning of RM2,500 a month supports two children and a sick mother, while Hisham, who is a director of a company, is asking for a low fine because part of his company’s fund has been forfeited to the MACC and also is supporting three children and a sick mother,” said the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir and Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted.

On January 12 this year, the Sessions Court acquitted and discharged Mohd Azhar, 53, of seven charges of accepting and soliciting bribes amounting to RM6.48 million from a contractor to help secure a government. — Bernama