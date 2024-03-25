KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — A task force has been set up to investigate the murder of a male student of Kolej Vokasional Lahad Datu on March 22, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said the task force, headed by state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy chief (Investigation and Legal) ACP Cyril Edward, is to ensure that investigations are conducted in a speedy, more professional and transparent manner.

“The remand of 13 people arrested to help in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code will end on March 29. We have also recorded statements from several people, including the warden and their friends.

“Although the post-mortem has been conducted, police are not revealing the findings to avoid creating speculation as the case is still under investigation,” he told a press conference after attending the state-level 217th Police Day celebration here today.

The student, Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, 17, was found dead with injuries and bruises on his body on the floor of a hostel room.

Police said initial investigations showed that he had a misunderstanding with some students after being accused of stealing RM50 and RM35 from two students.

Jauteh hoped the incident would serve as a lesson to all especially students to not take the law into their own hands.

He said schools through their communications officers should remind students to steer clear of any actions that could lead to a recurrence of this incident.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad has reminded the public not to speculate on the case as it could affect investigations.

“Anyone who has information on this case should contact district CID chief ASP Suddin Tjinkie at 017-4881755,” he told reporters today. — Bernama