KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their contributions and dedicated service to safeguarding the security and peace in the country.

His Majesty, who is also the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of the Police, also expressed his appreciation to PDRM retirees for their invaluable contributions to protecting the well-being of the people.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have left us forever. May their souls be placed among the believers and martyrs.

“Happy 217th Police Day to all PDRM members and veterans,” said His Majesty in a Facebook post on the ‘Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’ account today.

The theme ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ has once again been chosen for this year’s Police Day celebration. — Bernama