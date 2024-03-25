KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the allocation of RM98 million for the police force is intended to enhance the working environment and accommodations.

He said it is important to create conducive spaces to uplift the morale and motivation of police officers.

“The police received only RM98 million and this ongoing process aims to improve working conditions and living spaces conducive to boosting work morale and motivation among members,” he told reporters during 217th Police Day Commemoration Celebration 2024 here today.

He added that there are the establishment of multiple new contingent police headquarters (IPK) in Pulau Pinang, Perak, Kelantan, and Pahang.

He then went on to say that there will also be forthcoming establishment of new district police headquarters (IPD) like IPD Kapit and IPD Padang Besar.

“We will have a new IPK in Penang, Perak, Kelantan, and the latest, we will have a new IPK in Pahang. Some projects are from previous allocations.

There are also new allocations on new IPD series, such as IPD Kapit and IPD Padang Besar, so there is a list determined by the Logistics Division of Bukit Aman, which will then be presented in the strategic plan and also in the usual rolling plan that will be managed from the states,” he said.

On the same development, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the police quarters projects need to be completed by the end of this year.