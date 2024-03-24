KUANTAN, March 24 — The body of a Cambodian man who was swept away while fishing with two friends in Sungai Mati, Tanjung Putus here yesterday was found today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of Sary Tolos, 26, a mechanic at a vehicle workshop in Indera Mahkota here, was found washed up on the riverbank at noon, about 300 metres from the spot he went missing.

He said in the incident at 8pm on Saturday, their net got entangled, forcing the victim and his friend to enter the river to release it.

“While they were in the water, the friend waiting on the riverbank suddenly saw Sary struggling and disappearing into the turbulent water,” he said in a statement today.

He said Sary’s friend at the scene claimed to have spotted a crocodile’s tail at the location where the victim disappeared. He rushed to lodge a report at the Kuantan police station.

Wan Mohd Zahari said Sary’s body was found intact, disproving claims that he was a victim of a crocodile attack. — Bernama