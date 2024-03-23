IPOH, March 23 — A wildfire that engulfed 4.04 hectares of hill forest area near the Bintang Hijau Sungai Rui Rest and Recreation Area (R&R), Gerik that began noon yesterday was put out today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firefighting operations ended at around 10.30 am today.

“The fire involved undergrowth along the roadside and also a 700-metre-high hill with an area covering around four hectares.

“We are still monitoring and putting out the remnants of the fire to ensure the fire will not spread. The Forestry Department will take over and take further action and complete monitoring of the area involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Firefighters responded to the fire after receiving a call at 12.27pm yesterday, Sabarodzi said, adding that a team from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by a water tanker from Pengkalan Hulu Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to fight the fire. — Bernama

