KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said the party agreed strict action should be taken against those who belittle the word “Allah,” as decreed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

Asyraf said the Umno supreme council discussed such matters including that the latest incident of socks printed with the word “Allah” found for sale at a convenience chain.

“Umno is concerned over some sensitive issues that touch the sanctity of Islam, racial polemics and issues that could create disharmony in our pluralistic society.

“Issues such as the lawsuit against Islamic belief in the Mentega Terbang movie, proposal to gazette Chinese New Villages as Unesco World Heritage site, Bak Kut Teh and the recent incident of the word 'Allah' printed on the socks are part of the issues that become harmful polemics,” he said in a statement.

He said Umno stands firmly with the call made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to maintain the harmony in the country by all level of society and avoid touching matter pertaining to 3R (race, religion and royalty).

“As a party that guards Islamic sovereignty and the interests of the nation, Umno will not compromise with any action that undermines the sanctity of Islam,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment and displeasure over the incident of socks printed with the word "Allah” found for sale at a convenience chain.

He said stern action must be taken against any party found to be responsible for the controversy, regardless of intent.

Asyraf said that the latest socks incident should be taken as an important lesson by the public to avoid such incidents from happening again, which could harm the unity in the country.