KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — A police inspector pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM4,000 three years ago.

Liffindy Zubin, 45, who is with the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Tuaran District Police Headquarters made the plea before Judge Jason Juga.

On all the charges, Liffindy was alleged to have corruptly obtained RM500, which was transferred into his bank account by an individual in return for protecting the business of Tang Buan Seng Credit Sdn Bhd.

The offence was allegedly committed in the Tuaran district between December 24 to November 23, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

The judge, in allowing him bail of RM10,000 with a local surety, also ordered him to report himself at a MACC office every two months and surrender his travel documents to the court.

The court fixed May 7 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Prosecuting Officer Nur Sabrina Ali while the accused was represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh and Chen Wen Jye. — Bernama