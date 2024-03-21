KUCHING, March 21 — All divisional and district disaster management committees in Sarawak must be on full alert in view of the current hot and dry weather situation, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the current weather has resulted in some areas namely settlements already experiencing water supply problems.

“In this regard, all the Divisional Disaster Management Committees are required to be fully aware and to treat the situation seriously.

“They are instructed to assess the severity of the problem in their respective divisions and to render immediate necessary assistance like providing water supply to affected settlements,” he said in a statement here, today.

Uggah said in addition, the public is also advised to take the necessary precautions.

“Do not hesitate to visit the nearest clinic for treatment if they encounter any medical problems due to the situation,” he added. — Bernama

